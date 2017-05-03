City of Vista – Review of District Election Boundary Maps

South Vista Communities

Be a part of creating Vista’s new voting districts for city elections. The city’s website (below) is filled with good information – plan to attend the public meetings planned and look up how to draw your own recommendations for districts.

Note the deadlines (below) for submitting your maps for consideration. Be a part of planning Vista’s future!

Special City Council Meetings: May 18 & 30

Review of District Election Boundary Maps

Traducción en Español

The public is invited to attend two Special City Council public hearings scheduled for Thursday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 30, at the Vista Civic Center. Public participation kits are available online.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 7 pm – Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6 pm – Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

The public can draw a map containing four districts that cover the entire City at DrawVista.org. In order to have the maps available for viewing and discussion, the City’s demographic consultants need to publish the maps one week before the meeting at which they may be discussed. For the May 18 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 10 and for the May 30 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 22.

Public Hearings On Election District Boundary Maps

Calendario del proyecto de distribución de distritos municipales