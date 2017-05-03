City of Vista – Review of District Election Boundary Maps

South Vista Communities
Be a part of creating Vista’s new voting districts for city elections. The city’s website (below) is filled with good information – plan to attend the public meetings planned and look up how to draw your own recommendations for districts.
Note the deadlines (below) for submitting your maps for consideration. Be a part of planning Vista’s future!
Special City Council Meetings: May 18 & 30
Review of District Election Boundary Maps
The public is invited to attend two Special City Council public hearings scheduled for Thursday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 30, at the Vista Civic Center. Public participation kits are available online.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 7 pm – Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6 pm – Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
The public can draw a map containing four districts that cover the entire City at DrawVista.org. In order to have the maps available for viewing and discussion, the City’s demographic consultants need to publish the maps one week before the meeting at which they may be discussed. For the May 18 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 10 and for the May 30 meeting, maps should be submitted by May 22.
Public Hearings On Election District Boundary Maps
Calendario del proyecto de distribución de distritos municipales
The City of Vista has an at-large election system, where voters of the entire city elect all members of the City Council. The Vista City Council is moving toward a “by-district” election system after the City received a letter from a law firm claiming the city is violating the California Voting Rights Act. “By district” election systems divide the city into geographic sections. Voters in each section choose their City Council representative, who must also live in that district. The mayor’s position would still be elected citywide.
A professional demographer, National Demographics Corporation (NDC), has been hired by the City to create proposed district boundaries. The proposed district boundary maps with feedback from residents will be considered at two public hearings in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers scheduled on Thursday, May 18 at 7 pm and Tuesday, May 30 at 6 pm. The City Council will hold a final public hearing at the Civic Center in the Council Chambers on Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 pm and adopt the ordinance.
Upcoming Public Meetings
- Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 pm, Vista Civic Center Council Chambers (Public Hearing)
- Remaining Schedule
Public Participation Kits / Draft Maps
Public participation kits and draft maps are available on the consultant’s website at drawvista.org.
How the By-District Elections Will Work
The City Council is currently elected through an at-large or citywide election system. Voters in the by-district election system only vote for the City Council seats up for election in their specific district. All four current Council Members will serve as at-large Council Members until the end of their current terms. At the end of their current terms, Council Members can run for re-election by district if they live in a district up for election at that time.
- Council Member John Aguilera: November, 2018
- Council Member John Franklin: November, 2018
- Council Member Amanda Young Rigby: November, 2020
- Council Member Joe Green: November, 2020
How Are Districts Drawn?
Under the California Voting Rights Act, districts must:
- Include communities of interest
- Be compact
- Be contiguous
- Have visible (natural and man‐made) boundaries
- Include respect for past voter selections
- Plan for future growth
Background … The City of Vista received a letter from the law firm of Shenkman & Hughes dated February 7, 2017 claiming the city is violating the CA Voting Rights Act (Elec. Code §§ 14025-14032) because Council members are elected at-large rather than by districts. Other local government agencies in California have faced similar challenges in recent years, including the city of San Marcos. Most of the other cities have either voluntarily, or been forced to adopt changes to their method of electing City Council members. Many have settled claims out of court by agreeing to voluntarily shift to district elections. Others have defended challenges through the courts. Those agencies that attempted to defend their existing “at large” system of elections in court have incurred significant legal costs because the California Voting Rights Act gives plaintiffs the right to recover attorney fees. A few examples include:
- Palmdale: $4.5 million
- Modesto: $3 million
- Anaheim: $1.1 million
- Whittier: $1 million
- Santa Barbara: $600,000
- Tulare Hospital: plaintiff attorneys paid $500,000
- Madera Unified: plaintiff attorneys asked for $1.8 million, but received about $170,000
- Hanford Joint Union Schools: $118,000
- Merced City: $42,000
During the March 28, 2017 City Council meeting, the City Council adopted City Council Resolution No, 2017-37, indicating the City Council’s intent to change to by-district elections; and adopted City Council Resolution No. 2017-38, establishing criteria for the establishment of City Council districts (Vote: 5-0). During this first public hearing, the City Council and the public received a presentation Dr. Justin Levitt, Vice President of NDC. (March 28, 2017 presentation – PDF format).
The City held the 2nd Public Hearing on April 11, 2017 and agreed to hold public meetings around the city to present the public with a draft map or maps by the City’s demographer, NDC. The public was invited to attend one of the three public meetings scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Civic Center, Rancho Buena Vista High School and the Linda Rhoades Center (PowerPoint Presentation). Dr. Justin Levitt, Vice President of National Demographic Corporation, the City’s demographer, led the public meetings.