City of Vista Redistricting Public Meetings: Saturday, April 29, 2017

The public is invited to attend any of the three public meetings scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the following locations. (Traducción en Español)

Public Meeting #1:

Location: Vista Civic Center, Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive (Location Map)

Time: 9 am

Public Meeting #2

Location: Rancho Buena Vista High School, Performing Arts Center, 1601 Longhorn Drive (Location Map)

Time: Noon

Public Meeting #3

Location: Linda Rhoades Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue (Location Map)

(Spanish interpretation available at this meeting – Se ofrecerá servicios de traducción a español)

Time: 3 pm

Dr. Justin Levitt, Vice President of National Demographic Corporation, the City’s demographer, will lead the public meetings. If a sufficient number of City Councilmembers are able to attend, one or more of these meetings may be noticed as public hearings. Draft map(s) of possible districts will be available on the consultant’s website.

BACKGROUND

During the March 28, 2017 City Council meeting, the City Council adopted City Council Resolution No, 2017-37, indicating the City Council’s intent to change to by-district elections; and adopted City Council Resolution No. 2017-38, establishing criteria for the establishment of City Council districts (Vote: 5-0). During this first public hearing, the City Council and the public received a presentation by the City’s demographer, National Demographic Corporation’s (NDC) Dr. Justin Levitt, Vice President of NDC. (March 28, 2017 presentation – PDF format).

The City held the 2nd Public Hearing on April 11, 2017 and agreed to hold public meetings around the city to present the public with a draft map or maps by the City’s demographer, NDC. Those map(s) will be discussed at the public meetings noticed above and considered at two public hearings.

The City Council is currently elected through an at-large system. With the at-large system, Vista votes can vote for all the City Council seats up for election. Voters in a by-district election system are permitted to vote for the City Council seats up for election in their specific district.

Public Participation Kits / Draft Maps

Public participation kits and draft maps are available on the consultant’s website at www.drawvista.org.

http://www.cityofvista.com/home/showdocument?id=10532