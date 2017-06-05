City of Vista Presents Movies in The Park Series

AND SUMMER FUN FEST

Vista, CA – Back for another season of free outdoor entertainment, the City of Vista’s Movies in the Park series offers three films along with the Summer Fun Fest. This year’s slate of movies includes the blockbuster “Star Wars” standalone film “Rogue One” on June 17, the Disney animated favorite “Moana” on July 15, and the breakout animated musical comedy “Sing” on August 12. All movies begin at 8:00 p.m. and are shown on a large screen. The Summer Fun Fest precedes the showing of “Moana” from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and includes kids’ crafts, activities, bounce houses, face painting, and more fun.

Movie locations are the Buena Vista Softball Fields, 1851 S. Melrose Drive, for June 17; and Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, for July 15 and August 12. Attendees are invited to arrive early and picnic before each movie.

For more information, call 760.639.6151 or visit cityofvista.com.

Calendar Information