City of Vista- “Get involved In Your Community”

The City of Vista is encouraging residents to get involved in their community by applying to fill one of the 2017 scheduled commissions, committees, and board vacancies.

The City Council is seeking applicants to fill upcoming annual vacancies for the following boards and commissions:

Central Vista Business Improvement District Advisory Board (One-year term)

Community Safety Commission (Three-year term)

Investment Advisory Committee (Three-year term)

Parks & Recreation Commission (Three-year term)

Planning Commission (Four-year term)

Public Arts Commission (Three-year term)

Senior Citizens Affairs Commission (Two-year term)

Traffic Commission (Three-year term)



Regular appointments are made each year in June, with terms beginning July 1. Occasionally, unscheduled vacancies occur during the year and additional appointments are made at that time.

An application may be obtained on the City of Vista’s City Clerk’s webpage or from the City Clerk’s Office, located at the Vista Civic Center at 200 Civic Center Drive. APPLICATION DEADLINE: For incumbents – February 23, 2017 – All other applicants – March 23, 2017