City of Vista – Economic Development News June 2017

MetroConnect Program

MetroConnect, World Trade Center San Diego’s flagship export assistance program, is now accepting applications for its 2017 cohort. Made possible through a grant provided by JPMorgan Chase & Co., small to mid-sized companies in San Diego can apply for a $10,000 grant and programmatic services to assist with international expansion efforts. Fifteen local companies will be selected through June 30, 2017. Eligibility requirements and more information can be found here.

Swami’s Cafe Opening in Vista

Swami’s Cafe , a popular San Diego County restaurant chain, is opening in the former El Callejon Mexican restaurant site.

Swami’s – a breakfast and lunch favorite in several communities – will add dinner to the menu at its Vista Village site, which is set to open within four to six months, according to Andrew Peterson, who brokered the deal. Read More

Honda Dealership Coming to Vista

The family-owned CAR Group announced earlier this year that it has been selected by Honda to open a dealership in Vista. At that time, the exact site was not yet determined; however, the company has been searching for land near or visible to State Route 78. Currently the CAR Group is in escrow with the owner of the 2.5-acre parcel on West Vista Way, which was home to the Vista Entertainment Center. The owner had been trying to sell the property for over a year and closed the bowling alley in May. Construction will begin in later summer and the dealership is expected to open in 2019. Read more

City of Vista tops brewery count per-capita in California

A recent study was conducted by the City of Vista’s Economic Development Department and The Brewers Association to compare the City of Vista to other similar or larger cities in California. Interestingly, only five CA cities have at least 5 breweries. Of those, Vista is a top city per-capita in the State of California. Brewers Association

City Breweries Population People per brewery Vista 13 100,890 7760.769231 Santa Cruz 7 64,220 9174.285714 San Luis Obispo 5 47,339 9467.8 Petaluma 5 60,438 12087.6 Temecula 8 112,011 14001.375 Redlands 5 71,035 14207 Santa Barbara 6 91,842 15307 Ventura 7 109,708 15672.57143 Napa 5 80,434 16086.8 San Diego 72 139,4928 19374

San Diego Sport Innovators (SDSI) Accepting Applicants for Accelerator

San Diego Sport Innovators (SDSI), the nonprofit business development organization for the sports and active lifestyle (SAL) industry, is now accepting applications to its business accelerator program through July 31.

Those interested can apply at here . SDSI membership is required upon acceptance into the program.

Solatube Summer Block Party

Join Solatube International , business leaders, and your North County neighbors at the annual Solatube Summer Block Party! Tour a world-class manufacturing operation to see how we make our industry leading Tubular Daylighting Devices, to bring the outside in

See our Pario Innovation Center, where product development is incubated

Experience offices lit 100% by daylight at our global HQ

Enjoy food and local brew

Win fun prizes

Special pricing and deals RSVP to Linda Spector at LSpector@solatube.com or by selecting “Going” at the facebook event page

WHEN- Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM WHERE – Solatube International Headquarters, 2210 Oak Ridge Way, Vista, CA 92081

Don’t Miss Our on Tax Credits for Your Company

State of California Offering Over $200 Million in Tax Credits to Businesses of All Sizes

Did you know the state of California is offering over $200 million in tax credits this year to business owners willing to add just one job? This unprecedented program is free and available to businesses of all sizes, in any city in California. Since Governor Brown created the program in 2014, almost 700 California business owners have claimed $492.5 million in tax credits and plan on creating over 70,000 jobs. Last year alone, businesses were awarded roughly $220 million and over 30% of the businesses that applied were approved for tax credits anywhere between $20,000 and $10,000,000. Join senior officials from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) for a free one hour business development presentation in your area and get customized guidance on how to apply for this tax credit program. The next application period begins July 24, 2017. WHEN- Friday, July 21, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM (PDT)WHERE City of Vista Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Dr. Vista, CA 92084

Innovate78 Event – Tech Talent for Growing Companies

The five cities of Innovate78 invite you to an evening forum focused on strategies for how companies can grow talent from within and access talent from local institutions. The open house and panel discussion will provide attendees an opportunity to network with fellow North County companies, and hear from local leaders in education about methods for developing a globally competitive workforce.

WHEN -Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM (PDT)WHERE

City of Vista Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Dr. Vista, CA 92084

Manufacturing Day – October 6, 2017

Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. Manufacturing Day occurs on the first Friday in October – this year Manufacturing Day is Oct 6, 2017.

While Manufacturing Day is officially Oct. 6, companies and community organizations should plan their events on the date in October that works best for them. No matter the

date, events should be registered on the site and can be marked as public or invitation-only events.