City of Vista Announces New Partnership with Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps

On Wednesday the City of Vista announced a new partnership with Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps as the title sponsor for the Moonlight Stage Presents 2017 series. The $75,000 sponsorship is intended to further support the cultural arts program for the City of Vista and its Moonlight Presents programming throughout the year.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Dr. Bronner’s,” said Mayor of Vista, Judy Ritter. “This generous investment allows the Moonlight Presents Series to provide fabulous live entertainment throughout the year to residents and visitors alike. Dr. Bronner’s partnership with us demonstrates both their appreciation for the arts and their dedication to supporting local programs such as the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

“The is a great partnership between the two organizations, both with a strong commitment to the city of Vista,” said Therron Dieckmann, Director of Recreation & Community Services. “Each with a focus on quality, excellence, service, and improving the lives of the people who we serve.”

In 2016, under Moonlight Presents, the City of Vista’s new performing arts program, the Moonlight Amphitheatre became a year-round venue through the presentation of concerts, cabaret and other presentations. The 2017 Cabaret season includes Molly Ringwald; Mandy Harvey; and The Four Freshmen.

Dr. Bronner’s is known for generous philanthropic efforts as well as active community support. The family-owned business, located in the Vista Business Park, is the top-selling natural soap maker in North America and a major brand worldwide.

