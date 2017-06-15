City Unveils “Vista News Center”

The purpose of the City of Vista News Center is to share information about the City’s programs, projects, and services which add value to Vista’s quality of life, safety, and collective sense of community. Please check the site often for new content.





Vista Part of Largest-Ever Terrorism Drill

The City of Vista took part in the region’s largest full-scale exercise ever conducted in San Diego County on Thursday, June 8. Vista’s first responders and officials joined more than 40 agencies responding to an emergency drill simulating a complex, coordinated terrorist attack in the San Diego region. Vista residents are encouraged to check the resources information listed on the County of San Diego’s website including creating a family emergency plan, reporting suspicious activity, and other preparedness information.

Enlightened Lens Exhibit Opens at the Civic Gallery

Palomar College Photography Students present Enlightened Lens 2017: New Work exhibit from June 12 through Aug. 4, at the Civic Gallery, located in the Vista Civic Center at 200 Civic Center Drive, Admission is free. The photography includes digital and film-based, color and black and white, and traditional and alternative techniques. Many of the of the works will be for sale after the exhibit ends.

Dads Get in Free at the Wave June 18

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Wave Waterpark. Dads are free with a paid child’s ticket. Mention code: DAD DAY at the ticket booth on Sunday, June 18 for the discount purchase.









Celebrating Independence Day in Vista

For more than 45 years, the City of Vista’s Independence Day Celebration has been one of the most anticipated annual special events. With a military honors ceremony, a concert by The Mar Dels, and a fireworks display at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, this year’s edition will be no exception. Military honorees from the City’s adopted Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 based out of Camp Pendleton will be recognized. The event schedule is posted on the City’s website.

