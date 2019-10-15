City to Conduct Vista Resident Survey

Vista, CA — The City will be conducting a scientific public opinion survey of Vista residents beginning the week of October 14, 2019 in both English and Spanish. Professional polling firm, BW Research, located in Carlsbad, will conduct the random survey sampling with a survey using e-mail and telephone methodology (land line and cell phone, both unlisted and listed).

The purpose of the resident survey is to find out what issues are most important to maintaining Vista’s quality of life and to identify priorities and concerns as they relate to city services and facilities and the issues most important to maintaining Vista’s quality of life. The findings will be compared to the City’s resident survey conducted in 2017. A summary report will be presented to the City Council during the February 25, 2020 City Council meeting. In addition, the survey results may assist in the development of next year’s City Council goals.

Previous survey reports here.