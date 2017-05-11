City Recruiting Volunteers For Downtown Business Walk



Register to Volunteer Today!

The City of Vista in partnership with the Vista Village Business Association (VVBA) is holding the Vista CARE’s Paseo Santa Fe Business Walk on Wednesday, May 31, from 8 am to 2 pm in the Central Vista Business Improvement District – encompassing the Historic Downtown, Paseo Santa Fe and Vista Village Shopping Center. The kick-off event will take place at 8 am at the Historic AVO Playhouse, located at 303 Main Street in downtown Vista.

We would like to have your participation if you are available. Volunteers will be paired with complementary partners for the day. The two person teams will administer short surveys to a targeted list of businesses. We anticipate each team to complete 10-12 surveys between 8am and 2pm.

This is a unique opportunity for you to be out in the community, meet Vista business owners, and experience business retention activities first hand. Half day and whole day shifts are available for volunteers and lunch is provided.