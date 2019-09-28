City of Vista’s Youth Basketball Registration Begins October 2nd

Vista, CA – The City of Vista’s Youth Basketball Association (YBA) will hold registration for its 2019 fall program Oct. 2, 9 and 10. The program is open to grades K through 12 with program fees ranging $87 to $124. YBA is a program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball while developing athletic skills in a teamwork environment.

Registration for Vista residents (proof of residency required) is Oct. 2. Open registration is Oct. 9 and 10. All registrations are held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The YBA program is held November 2019 through February 2020 in Vista parks and various gyms in the Vista Unified School District.

For more information, call (760) 639-6151 or visit vistarecreation.com.