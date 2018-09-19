CITY OF VISTA’S YOUTH BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION BEGINS OCTOBER 3

Vista, CA – The City of Vista’s Youth Basketball Association (YBA) will hold registration for its 2018 fall program Oct. 3, 10, and 11. The program is open to grades K through 12 with program fees ranging $87 to $124. YBA is a program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball while developing athletic skills in a teamwork environment.

Registration for Vista residents (proof of residency required) is Oct. 3. Open registration is Oct. 10 and 11. All registration times are 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Register at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. YBA practices and games are held November 2018 through February 2019 in City of Vista parks and various gyms in the Vista Unified School District.

For more information, call Ryan Snyder, Recreation Coordinator, at (760) 643.5273.