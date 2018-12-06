CITY OF VISTA’S ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION BEGINS JANURY 2

VISTA, CA — Registration for the City of Vista’s Adult Softball Leagues begins January 2, 2019 for its spring season. Men, Women, and Coed teams may register for league play that begins in March and continues through June. Games are played in City of Vista parks Sun. through Fri. evenings. Fees are $484 for resident teams, and $580 for non-Vista resident teams. Prospective teams may pick up and complete registration forms at the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr. weekdays from 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or register online at vistarecreation.com beginning January 2.

For more information on Adult Softball, call 760.643.5273, or visit vistarecreation.com.