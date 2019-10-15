City of Vista Youth Basketball Program Accepting Registration

VISTA, CA — The City of Vista’s Youth Basketball program is still accepting late registrations at the following location however space is limited:

Monday – Friday 10:30am-5pm at the Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Dr.

The program is open to boys and girls in grades K through 12. Fees range in price from $87 to $124 depending on division played.

Entry level basketball for ages 5-7 will begin in December and run through February 22. These programs provide youngsters with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball while developing athletic skills and the experience of teamwork.

For more information on the program, call 760.643.5264 or visit vistarecreation.com.