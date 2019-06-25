City of Vista Summer Day Camps

Vista, CA — June 10 – August 14, 2019 – Monday – Friday, 7 am – 6 pm

Grades K – 8 – Counselor-in-Training: Grades 9 – 11

Jim Porter Recreation Center in Brengle Terrace Park

Get ready for the best summer ever! The City’s Summer Day Camp program comes with plenty of adventure and fun times in a friendly and supervised environment. Spend the day with old friends, or make new ones as campers participate in fun games, learn new sports skills, and travel to exciting local destinations.

Our weekly rates are affordable and offer a great value with these extras at no additional cost:

Extended Care from 7 am to 9 am, and 3 pm – 6 pm

One Camp t-shirt

At least one field trip each week

Lunch and snacks mornings and afternoons

Guest Speakers & Fun Friday Activities

OUR CAMPS

Explorers Camp 1: Grades K – 2

Weekly rate

$168 Vista resident

$202 non-resident

Explorers I camp is a safe and fun place for kids to unplug and build friendships. Campers will be kept so very busy with activities ranging from pom pom painting to nature BINGO. Summer camp is a memory maker!

Explorers Camp 2: Grades 3 – 5

Weekly rate

$168 Vista resident

$202 non-resident

Explorers II is important because it offers a structured opportunity for children to grow. The camp is a unique venue for growth allowing kids to become independent and self-confident. 92% of our campers said camp made them feel good about themselves.

Adventure Camp: Grades 5 – 8

Weekly rate

$229 Vista resident

$272 non-resident

This travelling camp will visit exciting destinations in San Diego and Orange Counties. Campers will enjoy visits to such attractions as Balboa Park, Bates Nut Farm, several beaches, the Palomar Observatory, and many more!

Sports Camp: Grades 1 – 6

Weekly rate

$168 Vista resident

$202 non-resident

Campers will concentrate on basic skills and game fundamentals as well as good sportsmanship. The number one goal is to HAVE FUN! They will enjoy one trip per week to various locations throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties.

Counselor-in-Training: Grades 9 – 11

Weekly rate

$86 Vista resident

$101 non-resident

This camp offers the opportunity to gain valuable career skills and experience in working with youth. You will be an integral part of the Day Camp Team by providing program support, partnering with staff on various projects, creating and implementing activities, and assisting with the supervision of campers. CITs will report to a Lead Counselor. After two years of successful completion of the CIT program (participating a minimum of four weeks each year) and provided the applicant is 16 years old, they can be considered for regular employment.

REGISTRATION

Reserve the camps you want now to guarantee a spot for your camper starting April 15 at 8:30 a.m. Pay in full for the first camp and a $10 deposit per week for remaining camps to reserve your fun. Weekly camps must be paid in full by Thursday the week prior to the start of camp or reservation is cancelled. Single day rates are available, check with the office for details.



HOW TO REGISTER

• Online

• In person: Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

• By phone: 760.643.5272 or 760.643.5275

If registration is completed by phone or online, a registration form must be completed prior to the first day of camp.

CAMP LOCATION, HOURS & CONTACT US

Camp Location – Camp Office Location

Jim Porter Recreation Center Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Summer Camp Hours– Regular: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm • Extended Camp: 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

Contact Us by Phone – Recreation Specialist: 760.643.5272

Recreation Center Main Line: 760.643.5271



Contact Us by Mail – City of Vista Day Camp Program

Attn: Recreation, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Contact Us by Email – Summer Day Camp Email

OTHER CITY OF VISTA SUMMER CAMPS

The Wave Waterpark and the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe hosts unique summer camp experiences.

Camp Documents