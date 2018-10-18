CITY OF VISTA SCARES UP HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Vista, CA – – The City of Vista welcomes Halloween with two special events on October 31. From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the second annual Trick or Treat event in the parking lot of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, will be held offering kids plenty of treats. Trucks and equipment from the Fire Department, Public Works, and the Vista Sheriff’s Department will be on display. Booths will be open and everyone is encouraged to dress in costume for this free event.

Across the street from the Civic Center, the historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, 640 Alta Vista Drive, will offer hands-on paranormal tours at 7:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Lasting two hours, members of the San Diego Paranormal Research Society will lead the tours which benefit the Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. The Adobe has been inhabited by numerous residents since it was built in the mid-1800’s and is now owned by the City. Some say those early residents have never left. Tours are $25 and are open to ages 18 and above. Under 18 require parental approval. Register online and get more information at cityofvista.com/spirits or call (760) 643.5275.

Visit cityofvista.com for information on these and other events and services provided by the City of Vista.