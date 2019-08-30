CITY OF VISTA RELAUNCHES “VISTA IN BLOOM” PROGRAM

Vista, CA (August, 2019) — In the early 2000s, the City of Vista launched a new project to help enhance the beauty and vibrancy of Vista and to deter graffiti on utility boxes. Vista in Bloom is a utility box mural project sponsored by the City of Vista and the Vista Public Arts Commission. This year alone, 31 utility boxes have been painted by volunteers across Vista and more applications are coming in to the City.

The City is recruiting additional volunteers willing to spruce up the unpainted utility boxes in Vista, in an effort to help beautify and improve the aesthetics of the city.

“Public art is big in Vista and this is a collaborative approach to get the community involved in expressing their imagination and in helping to beautify Vista,” said Therron Dieckmann, Director of Recreation & Community Services. “This is a great volunteer opportunity to get involved in enhancing the city. You don’t have to be an artist to paint a box.”

Volunteers should submit their applications to the Recreation and Community Services Department. The Public Arts Commission reviews each artist’s submissions and selects the murals to paint on the utility boxes.

The unpainted utility boxes are located throughout the city. Volunteer artists are provided a $100 stipend from the city, which is to be used to cover the costs of and painting their artwork.

“We hope applicants will feel a sense of pride and ownership after taking part and contributing to the beautification of the neighborhoods with the murals,” explains Dieckmann. “Beautifying a plain utility box is another way to inspire adults and children to participate in our Vista arts program. In addition, the murals will also help eliminate the graffiti that negatively impacts cities.”

Applications for Design and Painting of Utility Boxes Now Being Accepted https://tinyurl.com/TC-Utility-Box

download images of a recent utility box painting by Trevor Coopersmith located at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive & County Complex

For more information, visit vistapublicart.com for an application, or call 760.643.5265 for more information.