City of Vista Presents Movies In The Park

The City of Vista Movies in the Park series is the perfect chance to enjoy a fun FREE night with the family outdoors and under the stars. Come early, bring a blanket and a picnic and get a good seat. Bring jackets as the nights are cool. Enjoy!

Movies begin at 8 pm and are FREE.

June 17: Star Wars Rogue One (PG-13)

LOCATION: Buena Vista Park Ball Fields (1851 S. Melrose Drive @ corner of Shadowridge Drive)

July 15: Moana (PG) & Summer Fun Fest

Summer Fun Fest: 5:30-7:30 PM. Fun Fest includes kids’ crafts, activities, bounce houses

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, City of Vista

AUGUST 12: Sing (PG)

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park in City 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, City of Vista

Thank you to our 2016 Sponsors for Movies In The Park

Sponsored by the City of Vista and the following generous sponsors:

San Diego County Parks & Recreation

Presenting Sponsor : Wendy’s

: Wendy’s Gold Sponsors : Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council; First 5 San Diego; San Diego Gas and Electric; Live Well San Diego; San Diego County Parks Society.

: Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council; First 5 San Diego; San Diego Gas and Electric; Live Well San Diego; San Diego County Parks Society. Community Sponsors: Think Blue; Kind Snacks; Girl Scouts San Diego, Close 5, Coast to Coast Prescription Program.

