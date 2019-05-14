Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  City Of Vista Planning Projects

City Of Vista Planning Projects

By   /  May 13, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — The City of Vista Planning Department is tasked with esuring land uses in Vista comply with city codes, the General Plan, City Council and Planning Commission policies and stat law requirements. Development projected are posted to provide the public with information on project plans and statuses.

GIS is a location based information and mapping system that integrates with several City business processes and is accessible to the public through easy to use maps, applications, and data downloads.

The Information Technology Department’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Division seeks to promote the use of GIS technology at the City of Vista, and to facilitate public access to the City’s spatial data.

https://gis.cityofvista.com/planningprojects/

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on May 13, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 13, 2019 @ 9:23 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Measure Z Implementation

Read More →