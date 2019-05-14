City Of Vista Planning Projects

Vista, CA — The City of Vista Planning Department is tasked with esuring land uses in Vista comply with city codes, the General Plan, City Council and Planning Commission policies and stat law requirements. Development projected are posted to provide the public with information on project plans and statuses.

GIS is a location based information and mapping system that integrates with several City business processes and is accessible to the public through easy to use maps, applications, and data downloads.

The Information Technology Department’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Division seeks to promote the use of GIS technology at the City of Vista, and to facilitate public access to the City’s spatial data.

https://gis.cityofvista.com/planningprojects/