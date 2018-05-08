Loading...
City of Vista News

By   /  May 8, 2018  /  No Comments

fire-engines_replaced

Vista Fire Puts New Engines Into Service

Vista Fire put two new fire engines into service at Fire stations # 3 and #4. The Pierce fire engines replace older engines and were placed into service in the traditional fashion of “wetting down” the engines.  

day-camps_edited

Summer Day Camp Filling Up!

Summer may feel far away, but before you know it, the last school bell will ring and the kids will be asking “what’s next?” Summer camp is filling up fast; but spots are still available. Register your child for a marvelous summer of fun memories and activities.

kites-over-vista_edited

Kites Over Vista Anniversary Reception

On Saturday, May 12th, the City is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Kites Over Vista public arts program. The Public Arts Commission is hosting a reception at the AVO Playhouse from 3-4:30 pm and a walking tour of the downtown Kite sculptures will take place from 4:30-5:30 pm. 

mostquito_edited

Tips to Prevent Mosquito Breeding in Backyards

We don’t get much rain in San Diego county, but it only takes a little bit of sitting water to attract mosquitoes. County mosquito experts show you what kind of items you might have in your backyard that mosquitoes can easily breed in.

spirits-of-the-adobe_edited

Spirits of the Adobe Tour on May 18

Take a hands-on paranormal tour of the historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe on May 18. Two tours to choose from: 7 pm and 9:30 pm. For ages 18 and up.

