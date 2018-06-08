City of Vista – Free Youth Sports Programs

Join us for free sports programs at the Linda Rhoades Neighborhood Center, located at the Vista Academy of Performing Arts. The program consists of instruction and games. There is no fee to participate, however, registration is required and is limited to 50 participants per program period. Register in person at the Recreation Office, 200 Civic Center Drive, Monday – Friday, 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, or by phone at 760.643.5264.

Grades 1 – 8:

Soccer: offered Monday – Friday, 4 pm – 6 pm, April 23 – June 8

Multi-Sports: offered Monday – Friday, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm, June 11 – August 10

Location:

Linda Rhoades Neighborhood Center – 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista

Information: 760.643.5264