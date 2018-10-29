Loading...
City of Vista For A Trick or Treat Halloween!

By   /  October 29, 2018  /  No Comments

Join us at the City of Vista for a Trick or Treat Halloween! Kid-friendly, FREE event. Kids crafts, treats, fire & sheriff engines, squad cars on display and more! Vista Civic Center Alta Vista Parking Lot  Wednesday, October 31 from 4-6 pm

