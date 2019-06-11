Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  City of Vista Flag Football

City of Vista Flag Football

By   /  June 10, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
Flag-Football
FFL logo
Flag Logo–Vert_rgb

The program consists of instruction and games. The goals of the program are to promote health and wellness, foster human development, increase cultural unity, and provide recreational experiences. Mouthpieces are required for all participants and must be purchased separately.

Our Flag Football program is held in the Fall, September through November. 
Registrations starts June 3.

2019 Flag Football Registration Form & Waiver

Grade LevelLeagueSchedule & Registration
Grades 1-2  Tiny League  M,W 4:30-5:30pm
Grades 3-4 Longhorn League T, Th 4:30-5:30pm
Grades 5-6Panther League T, TH 5:30-6:30pm
Grades 7-8Aztec LeagueM, W 5:30-6:30pm

** Saturday times vary based on game schedule.

Player assessments will be held September 9th & 10th during practice times.
Coaches will go into a draft the following night to choose teams.
Any players who miss the assessment will be placed on a team as a hat pick.
Friend request can be made but are NOT guaranteed!

First Down Secondary DBG - USA Football First Down Assets file

FREE USA FOOTBALL FIRST DOWN MINI-CAMP
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31ST, 5-7PM – @ VISTA SPORTS PARK
Register Here
Schedules
Practice starts week of September 3
Games Start Saturday, October 5

Location – Vista Sports Park – 1600 Sports Park Way, Vista

Fees $92 resident / $111 non-residents. Information
760.643.5273 or 760.643.5264

Coaching Opportunities…Volunteer coaches are needed and greatly appreciated. If interested please contact Ryan Snyder @rsnyder@cityofvista.com . All coaches must be live scanned through the City of Vista.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 13 hours ago on June 10, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 10, 2019 @ 11:17 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County MLB & College Recap

Read More →