City of Vista Flag Football

The program consists of instruction and games. The goals of the program are to promote health and wellness, foster human development, increase cultural unity, and provide recreational experiences. Mouthpieces are required for all participants and must be purchased separately.

Our Flag Football program is held in the Fall, September through November.

Registrations starts June 3.

2019 Flag Football Registration Form & Waiver

Grade Level League Schedule & Registration Grades 1-2 Tiny League M,W 4:30-5:30pm Grades 3-4 Longhorn League T, Th 4:30-5:30pm Grades 5-6 Panther League T, TH 5:30-6:30pm Grades 7-8 Aztec League M, W 5:30-6:30pm

** Saturday times vary based on game schedule.



Player assessments will be held September 9th & 10th during practice times.

Coaches will go into a draft the following night to choose teams.

Any players who miss the assessment will be placed on a team as a hat pick.

Friend request can be made but are NOT guaranteed!

FREE USA FOOTBALL FIRST DOWN MINI-CAMP

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31ST, 5-7PM – @ VISTA SPORTS PARK

Register Here

Schedules

Practice starts week of September 3

Games Start Saturday, October 5

Location – Vista Sports Park – 1600 Sports Park Way, Vista



Fees $92 resident / $111 non-residents. Information

760.643.5273 or 760.643.5264

Coaching Opportunities…Volunteer coaches are needed and greatly appreciated. If interested please contact Ryan Snyder @rsnyder@cityofvista.com . All coaches must be live scanned through the City of Vista.