City of Vista Flag Football Program

The program consists of instruction and games. The goals of the program are to promote health and wellness, foster human development, increase cultural unity, and provide recreational experiences. Mouthpieces are required for all participants and must be purchased separately.
Our Flag Football program is held in the Fall, September through November.
Registrations starts June 3.
2019 Flag Football Registration Form & Waiver
|Grade Level
|League
|Schedule & Registration
|Grades 1-2
|Tiny League
|M,W 4:30-5:30pm
|Grades 3-4
|Longhorn League
|T, Th 4:30-5:30pm
|Grades 5-6
|Panther League
|T, TH 5:30-6:30pm
|Grades 7-8
|Aztec League
|M, W 5:30-6:30pm
** Saturday times vary based on game schedule.
Player assessments will be held September 9th & 10th during practice times.
Coaches will go into a draft the following night to choose teams.
Any players who miss the assessment will be placed on a team as a hat pick.
Friend request can be made but are NOT guaranteed!
FREE USA FOOTBALL FIRST DOWN MINI-CAMP
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31ST, 5-8PM
@ VISTA SPORTS PARK
REGISTER HERE
Schedules
Practice starts week of September 3
Games Start Saturday, October 5
Location
Vista Sports Park -1600 Sports Park Way, Vista
Fees
$92 resident / $111 non-residents
Registration
Starts Monday, June 3.
Information
760.643.5273 or 760.643.5264
Coaching Opportunities
Volunteer coaches are needed and greatly appreciated. If interested please contact Ryan Snyder @rsnyder@cityofvista.com . All coaches must be live scanned through the City of Vista.