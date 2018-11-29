Loading...
City of Vista Fire Department Recruiting Volunteers

The City of Vista Fire Department is recruiting men and women aged 50 and older for volunteer help with day-to-day administrative services, as well as emergency incident support. The Fire Senior Volunteer Program is designed to recruit and train individuals to assist with the Fire Department’s operations. Examples of volunteer responsibilities include: fire prevention education; assisting with the Smoke Alarm Program; providing support such as hydration and food to firefighters at extended emergency incidents; conducting fire station tours, and delivering supplies and mail between fire stations.

Interested persons may obtain an application on the City of Vista website at CityofVista.com/FireSeniorVolunteer or by contacting Captain Michael Lemire at 760.643.5331 or by e-mail at mlemire@cityofvista.com.

