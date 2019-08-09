City of Vista Fall Sports Registration Underway



VISTA, CA – Registration for the City of Vista’s fall sports programs for youth and adults is underway. Register at the Recreation Office of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., from 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, or online at vistarecreation.com. For more information, call 760.643.5273.

Girls Volleyball

Girls in grades fifth through eighth may register for a recreational volleyball league that includes player development and games. Registration fees are $92 for vista residents and $111 for non-residents. The season runs August through November with all practices and games held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr. Participants learn setting, bumping and serving skills during the instructional phase leading up to league play. All participants will receive a uniform and participation award.

NFL Flag Football

Boys and Girls in first through eighth grades are invited to play flag football in a non-competitive program with player development and games. Participants are broken down into four separate leagues by age: Tiny (first and second grades), Longhorn (third and fourth grades), Panther (fifth and sixth grades), and Aztec (seventh and eighth grades). Practices begin the week of September 3 with play through November 23 at the Vista Sports Park, 1600 Sports Park Way. Registration fees are $92 for vista residents and $111 for non-residents. All participants will receive a uniform and participation award.

Adult Basketball

The Adult Basketball program is back with divisions for men’s beginner, intermediate, and advanced open leagues. Women’s leagues and men’s aged 35 and older leagues are open. Games begin the week of August 12 and will be held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive. Fees are $340 Vista resident teams, or $408 for others.



Adult Softball

Register for Adult Men’s, Women’s, and Co-ed softball teams. Games are played Sunday through Friday evenings August through December at Brengle Terrace, Breeze Hill and Buena Vista Park ball fields. Fees are $484 for Vista resident teams, or $580 for others.

For Adult Basketball and Adult Softball, while registration is restricted to teams, individual players interested in being matched with a team are welcome to call (760) 643-5273 to be placed on a “free agent” list provided to teams seeking players.