City of Vista Events

Vista Leadership Academy Fall Session 2019 – September 4 – October 22, 2019

The Vista Leadership Academy is a free eight week program that meets weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, except one daytime citywide bus tour. The academy gives residents an up close look at how the city functions. Enrollment is limited to 25 Vista residents or business owners aged 18 years or older on a first come, first-served basis.

Participants will:

Learn how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how departments operate.

Meet the Mayor and City Council members, the City Manager, and Department directors.

Tour city facilities, the Business Park, and the downtown area.

Discuss important issues such as planning, traffic, growth, city finances, and more.

Registration

Application: Vista Leadership Academy – Fall, 2019 download PDF fillable form here.

Please fill in the application, save the PDF file, and then return the application by e-mail to: kvaldez@cityofvista.com or mail to: Vista Leadership Academy, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084; or FAX 760.639.6152; or drop the application by the Civic Center at 200 Civic Center Drive.

Contact… For more information or to be added to the interest list, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760.639.6125 or by e-mail.

City of Vista Council Meetings

Regular Consolidated Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Beginning in the 2019, the City will begin broadcasting the live webcast of the City Council meetings. These Council Meeting webcasts will create a more direct link between Vista’s elected representatives and the public in real time during the meetings. As a result, there will no longer be a delayed broadcast on the cable channels.

To view a live City Council meeting in 2019, the public should use this link to view the meetings. The agenda and past Council meeting minutes can still be downloaded on the same webpage.

Online video broadcasts of Regular Meetings are live. Meetings are held in the Civic Center Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084.

City Council Workshop Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. Workshop and Special Meetings are not televised.

West Side Story opens – August 14 – 31, 2019

SCHEDULE

August 14 – 18 at 8:00 pm

Wednesday through Sunday night

August 21 – 25 at 8:00 pm

Wednesday through Sunday night

August 28 – 31 at 8:00 pm

Wednesday through Saturday night

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Parents Night Out — Parents, take the night off! Drop the kids off at the City of Vista’s Jim Porter Recreation Center for four hours of nonstop fun! We’ll keep the kids busy from start to finish with lots of games and activities such as Capture the Flag and Car Lot in the gym and then arts and crafts and board games in the Auditorium or Preschool Classroom. The activities are age appropriate.

The kids will have a fun time and parents can take a break to enjoy dinner and a movie or just quiet time at home. It’s a great opportunity and an even better price! Information 760.643.5275 or email.

Please Note: We encourage parents to feed their children before dropping them off. No food is provided by staff. Children can bring a snack and water.

Program Details and Registration:Location:

Aug 2019 hours & events:

Aug 16 – FRIDAY NITE SPLASH (4-8pm)

Join us for a special ticketed event. The Wave will be open extended hours from 4pm till 8pm (Aug 16 only from 4-8pm). Admission tickets are $9.95 per person (or a $3.00 upgrade with the same day regular park admission ticket), and there will be a discount on food. You may also book a Birthday party at a discounted rate. Season Pass holders are invited FREE!

Aug 12 – Wave closed during the week – Beginning August 12, The Wave will be closed during the week (except for Labor Day and scheduled Friday Nite Splash events) and will be opened weekends only through September 29.

September 2019 hours & events:

Sept 15 – MILITARY, FIRE & LAW APPRECIATION DAY ★

If you are an active or retired military, fire, or law enforcement officer come enjoy the Wave for FREE on September 15! We want to thank you and your family for all you do. Valid active duty or retired ID must be shown at the ticket booth to receive one free admission for each ID and up to 6 additional tickets may be purchased for $9.95ea with each valid ID. (Dependent ID’s valid for discount admission only, not free admission offer.)

Sept 29 – LAST DAY OF SUMMER OPERATION – Open 12-5!

Sept 30 – WAVE CLOSED FOR THE 2019 SEASON – See you in 2020!