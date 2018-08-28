City of Vista Election Information

General Information

The chartered City of Vista is governed by a five-member City Council composed of the Mayor (elected at large) and four Council Members elected by district. The City Clerk is the election official and is responsible for the conduct of its municipal elections, as well as facilitating candidate filing procedures and assisting candidates in meeting their legal responsibilities during an election. Elections are held in even numbered years.

By District Elections

The City of Vista has changed the way city council representatives are elected and has switched from an at-large election to a district-based election system. Beginning in 2018, the City’s new by-district election system divides the city into four geographic sections. Voters in each district select one council representative who also lives in that district. The mayor will continue to be elected at-large by the voters of Vista.

DISTRICT BOUNDARY MAP

2018 City Council Election

The next regular City Council Election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. With the city’s transition to electing City Council members by district instead of “at large,” voters who live in City Council district one and four will each elect a Council member. In 2020, voters living in districts two and three will elect a Council member. The mayor will continue to serve “at large,” meaning all voters in the city will have an opportunity to vote for that position every four years.

2018 Candidates (in order in which they will appear on ballot)

Mayor Judy Ritter Dominic D’Agostini Joe Green



District 1 Council Member Corinna Contreras John J. Aguilera



District 4 Council Member John B. Franklin Tazheen Nizam James Stuckrad



For information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760.643.5320, Mon-Thurs, 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; alternate Fridays 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

2018 Local Ballot Measures

A citizens initiative entitled “Medical Cannabis Business Initiative of 2017” has qualified for the November 6, 2018 General Election ballot. To view the full text of the initiative, please click here.

The City Council has adopted a resolution to place two initiatives on the November 6, 2018 General Election ballot. City Marijuana Business Initiative City Marijuana Tax Initiative



Arguments For and Against Ballot Measures

Notice of Argument Deadline

Instructions for Filing Arguments

Statement to be Filed by Authors of Arguments

Voter Registration Information

Residents may register to vote at any time. If a qualified voter is not registered to vote and wants to vote in a particular election, the qualified voter must register at least 15 days before that election.

Voter registration requirements: U.S. Citizen and 18 years of age on or before election day.

Voter registration forms are available online at the San Diego Registrar of Voters website. Citizens can fill in the registration form on-line, print and sign, and mail to the Registrar of Voters.

Voter registration forms are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, U.S. Post Offices, public libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and other public buildings.

Questions About Voting? –Contact the San Diego County Registrar of Voters

P: 800.696.0136 or online at sdvote.com. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.