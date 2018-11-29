City of Vista Dedicates Moonlight Amphitheatre Stage To Kathy Brombacher

Vista, CA – The City Council of the City of Vista voted unanimously at its meeting on November 27, 2018 to name the stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre in honor of Moonlight’s Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Kathy Brombacher. The Kathy Brombacher Stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre will be officially dedicated in early 2019 to honor the artistic legacy created by Mrs. Brombacher during the course of her 31-years as Artistic Director. Over the course of her career, Mrs. Brombacher produced over 189 productions and special events at the city-owned Moonlight Amphitheatre and AVO Playhouse.

She retired from the City of Vista as a 21-year employee in 2012 and has since remained active in the San Diego theatre community as a director for numerous organizations. Mrs. Brombacher founded the original “Vista Summer Theatre Festival” in 1981 after proposing the concept to the City of Vista and the Vista Unified School District where she was employed as a drama teacher at the time. The Festival was renamed and the theatre became known as the Moonlight Amphitheatre in 1984 when the City assumed management of the program. Mrs. Brombacher is credited with the Moonlight today being recognized as a professional regional theatre attracting audiences locally, regionally, and from out-of-state.

At the time of her retirement, Mayor Judy Ritter stated, “Kathy Brombacher’s many years of committed artistic leadership have put the City of Vista and the Moonlight on the map as one of the region’s major cultural resources. While we are saddened by Kathy’s retirement, we are also keenly aware that she leaves the Moonlight with solid artistic standards which are the result of her deep passion and commitment to quality theatre. Kathy’s artistic vision, legacy and strong community ties are unparalleled. Everyone in our City thanks her for her long-lasting commitment to Vista and the Moonlight.”

Mayor Ritter, along with other Council members, expressed the same sentiments at last night’s meeting.

The Moonlight produces a four-show Broadway musical season annually during the summer. In 2019, its 39th season, The Moonlight will produce “The Producers,” “Matilda The Musical,” “West Side Story,” and “Victor/Victoria.” During its non-summer months, The Moonlight offers concerts, cabaret, film, and other events. Today, the Moonlight Amphitheatre is a year-round venue offering entertainment 12-months a year.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com.