City of Vista Day Camp Program Begins June 8th

Vista, CA – All summer long, the City of Vista summer Day Camp program offers activities, field trips, and the opportunities for its campers to make new friends. Starting June 8 and continuing through Aug. 14, four day camp programs will be offered: Explorer’s Camps I for grades K through second, Sports Camp for grades one through six, Explorer’s Camp II for grades three through five, and Adventure Camp for grades five through eight. Each week offers a different camp theme and includes a field trip to destinations including Petco Park for a San Diego Padres game, Balboa Park, Boomers, the San Diego County Fair, Belmont Park, the Birch Aquarium, and more.

Camps are open weekdays from 9 am – 3 pm with extended care available at no additional fee from 7 am – 9 am, and 3 pm – 6 pm.Lunch and breakfast for campers is included with an afternoon snack. All camps will be held at Brengle Terrace Park at the Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr. Camp fees range $168 – $272 per week.

For a camp with a historical theme, the Adobe Camp is offered at the historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. Campers between the ages of seven and 11 will venture back in time to experience life as it was in Vista more than a century ago. Campers will learn candle-making, leather tooling, roping and other fun activities. Three sessions run July 9 – August 3. Camp fees range $85 – $108 per session.

Register in person at the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center weekdays 10:30 am – 5 pm and by phone during the same hours. To register by phone or for more information, call (760) 643-5275 or visit vistarecreation.com to register online.