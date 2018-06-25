City of Vista Council Meeting

Item on the Vista City Council Agenda on June 26th

Department: Community Development Item No: D2

Prepared By: John Conley, Director Meeting Date: June 26, 2018

Approved By: Patrick Johnson, City Manager

Agenda Location: Discussion

SUBJECT: PROPOSED GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT AND ZONE CHANGE AT 890 E. VISTA WAY (APNs: 176-011-27 and 176-011-28)

RECOMMENDATION: Discuss acceptance of an application for a proposed General Plan Amendment and Zone Change at 890 E. Vista Way, and provide direction to staff.

PRIOR ACTION: On February 13, 2018, denied a request for a $5 million financial commitment from the City’s affordable housing funds for a proposed mixed use development at 890 E. Vista Way consisting of 32 low-income units, one manager’s unit, and an intake center for up to 15 families transitioning from homelessness.

(Vote: Consensus).

STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: Solutions for Change (Solutions) has submitted a proposal for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change affecting two parcels located on the north side of E. Vista Way between Frances Drive and Anza Avenue, addressed as 890 E. Vista Way (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 176-011-27 and 176-011-28). The subject parcels total one acre in size, and the site is currently developed with a 3,555-square foot commercial building that formerly housed a transitional homeless shelter that was operated by Solutions (see Exhibit 1 for a Location Map).

The subject building is currently vacant.

Solutions’ current proposal includes a request to develop the site with a three-story mixed use development. The ground floor would consist of office space, covered parking, and an “empowerment center” that would accommodate approximately 14 beds for families transitioning from homelessness. The second and third floors would consist of 34 attached affordable residential units.

General Plan and Zoning. The existing General Plan land use designation on the subject site is Commercial Neighborhood (CN), and the existing zoning designation on the property is Commercial (C-1), which permit a range of retail, office and service commercial uses. The existing General Plan and zoning designations do not permit mixed use, residential development, or a homeless shelter. The applicant proposes a General Plan Amendment from CN to Mixed Use (MU), and a Zone Change from C-1 to M-U (40), which would allow a mixed use development with a maximum residential density of 40 dwelling units per acre with approval of a Site Development Plan. In order to include the proposed 14- bed homeless shelter component, an amendment to the M-U Zone would also be needed to add a category allowing one homeless shelter within the Zone, which would carry a requirement for a Special Use Permit. The existing and proposed General Plan and zoning designations are depicted in Exhibit 2.

ACTION:

MEETING DATE: June 26, 2018 PAGE 2 SUBJECT: PROPOSED GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT AND ZONE CHANGE AT 890 E. VISTA WAY (APNs: 176-011-27 and 176-011-28) Site Development Plan and Special Use Permit. A conceptual site plan has been prepared with a proposed layout for the mixed use development, which is included as Exhibit 3. The site plan and architectural renderings are intended to provide a conceptual view of the proposed development plan for the property, but are only provided for informational purposes. The design of the project would be considered later as part of the Site Development Plan and Special Use Permit review process if the application is allowed to move forward.

Staff is requesting the City Council’s direction with regard to an application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change on the subject site. Should the City Council support the request to submit an application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change, a formal application would be required, inclusive of a Site Development Plan and Special Use Permit, which would be subject to staff analysis, environmental review, and public hearings at the Planning Commission and City Council.

FISCAL IMPACT: There is no direct fiscal impact associated with the request to submit a formal application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change. The fiscal impacts associated with a formal application would be evaluated at the time of public hearing. EXHIBITS: 1. Project location map

2. Existing and proposed General Plan and zoning designations

3. Conceptual Site Plan and Architectural Renderings 06/26/18

