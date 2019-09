Volunteers needed to help plant trees in Brengle Terrace Park

City of Vista Arbor Day Plant a Tree (information flyer here)

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Sign in: 8:30 am I Tree Planting: 9 am – 12:00

Location: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista (by the children’s playground)

*Rain or Shine. Please bring a shovel, gloves, and closed-toe shoes.

RSVP: 760.519.8761 (text or call)

E: lvelarde@wcainc.com