City of Vista Appoints New Fire Chief

Vista, CA — Vista City Manager Patrick Johnson has appointed Ned Vander Pol to the position of Fire Chief following the retirement of Chief Jeff Hahn after 35 years of service with the City of Vista. The appointment is effective October 2, 2019. Ned Vander Pol has served as one of two Deputy Chiefs since 2012 and has been with the City since 1999.

“I am confident in Ned’s ability as an experienced fire executive to lead both the fire department and to keep our community protected and safe. Ned has a tremendous track record working with our community and is well respected in the fire service,” said Patrick Johnson. “Ned has proven himself to be more than capable of handling responsibilities and oversight of the Vista Fire Department in the past, and I am confident he will handle the challenges that come with being Fire Chief. I also wish Chief Hahn the very best on his retirement and thank him for his 35 years of service to our community.”

“I look forward to the new position of Fire Chief and in working in partnership with the community and in building upon the positive work the Vista Fire Department has accomplished over the past several years,” said Ned Vander Pol. “As Fire Chief, I will continue to lead our team in providing outstanding service to the community and in keeping the department well-positioned and able to address the service delivery demands of our growing city.”

Vander Pol is a career Vista firefighter and will bring over 20 years of experience in the fire service and over 6 years of executive level leadership to his new role. Vander Pol holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and is an Executive Fire Officer graduate. He brings an in-depth knowledge of emergency services operations, management, and administration. “I look forward to working with the City Manager and our Fire Department in continuing to build a strong department and safe community for the City of Vista.”

“Looking to the future, under Ned’s leadership,” said Patrick Johnson, “I believe the City will continue to build upon the success of Chief Hahn and will continue to move the department forward.”

After 35 years with the City of Vista Fire Department, Jeff Hahn, who has served as Fire Chief since 2015, will retire on October 1, 2019. “I applaud Chief Hahn for his leadership, passion for the fire service, impactful career, and honorable service advancing from Firefighter to Chief in the City of Vista,” said Patrick Johnson.

New Chief Ned Vander Pol

The Vista Fire Department covers 36.5 square miles for fire protection and ambulance service for the City of Vista and for the rural fire district. Last year the total number of calls for service was 14,791. The City of Vista Fire Department is an Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The accreditation is recognized as a worldwide measure of excellence in the fire service. The Vista Fire Department is one of only 148 agencies worldwide and one of 17 across the state of California to have received this designation and is the only accredited city fire department in San Diego County. Vista Fire Annual Report