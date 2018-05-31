City of Vista Adult Softball Teams Registration

Adult Men’s, Women’s & Coed Softball Teams

Registration for our upcoming season will begin on June 1, 2018. Placement games begin the week of August 6 with league play through December, 2018. Games are played Sunday through Friday evenings at Brengle Terrace and Breeze Hill parks. Registration is limited to teams. Individual players may contact Ryan Snyder at 760.643.5273 to be on the “Free Agent” list made available to teams looking for players.

Fees

$440 – Resident Team (two or less non-residents on roster).

$527 – Non-Resident Team (Three or more non-residents on the roster)

$15 umpire fee per game payable to umpire at game.

Registration

Registration begins June 1, 2018 at the Recreation Office at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr., Mon-Friday10:30am-5:00pm., or online: