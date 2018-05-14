Loading...
City of Vista – 2018 Movies in the Park

By   /  May 14, 2018  /  No Comments

Free and Fabulous Family Fun in Your Neighborhood!

The Movies in the Park series is the perfect chance to enjoy a fun FREE night with the family outdoors and under the stars. Come early, bring a blanket and a picnic and get a good seat. Bring jackets as the nights are cool. Free popcorn. Enjoy!

JUNE 16: Wonder (PG)

LOCATION: Buena Vista Ball Fields (1851 S. Melrose Drive – corner of S. Melrose & Shadowridge Drives)

JULY 14: Despicable Me 3 (PG)

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)
Summer Fun Fest: 5:30-7:30 PM. Kids’ face painting, crafts, activities, bounce houses, and more.

AUGUST 11: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) 

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)

