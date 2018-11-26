City of Oceanside

PREPARE AHEAD FOR RAIN STORMS

Oceanside crews have been making storm preparations a priority. The clearing of storm drains is ongoing, and the City’s emergency responders have plans in place and will be monitoring flood-prone areas. Public Works will continue to evaluate streets and remove debris from roads and storm drains when the next storm arrives. The Water Utilities Department is ensuring that the City’s water and sewer infrastructure is as prepared as possible for expected heavy rainfall, such as lowering the reservoir levels to ensure excess capacity.

Does your family or business have an emergency plan? Are you prepared for possible flooding?

Know your flood risk and look into Flood Insurance

If your home or business is flood prone, pick up sandbags now, before it rains. Free sand and sandbags are offered to Oceanside residents at the City Operations Center at 4927 Oceanside Boulevard between 9-2 Monday-Thursday. Limit of 10 per resident, bring a shovel. Moody’s Recycling at El Corazon also has free sand and bags, or pre-filled sandbags for a nominal fee.

Learn what steps to take before, during, and after a flood

Make a family emergency plan

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit

Sign up for mobile AlertSD phone alerts, stay tuned to TV or radio for weather updates

If possible, stay off roads during heavy rain periods

Never drive through a flooded area, turn around, don’t drown

Let’s work together to prepare and minimize risk and impact.