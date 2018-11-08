City of Oceanside Youth & Teen Basketball League Registration

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division is now accepting registration for Winter Youth and Teen Basketball Leagues. These recreation leagues teach youth the fundamental skills, rules, and strategy of basketball for players of all skill levels (beginner to advanced). All players play half of each quarter each game under the equal play rule. Teams are balanced to ensure fairness and fun for everyone. Practices and games are held once a week from December 1, 2018, through March 2, 2019; there is a break for the holidays.

Please register at any City of Oceanside Recreation facility or online atwww.oceansiderec.com. For more information, please call (760) 435-5233.