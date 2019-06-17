City of Oceanside Opens New Kitchen To Foster Sustainable Food System

DEDICATED TO ZERO WASTE AND FEEDING THE COMMUNITY

The most comprehensive facility of its kind, the City of Oceanside will open the doors to its Green Oceanside Kitchen for the first time to unveil its innovative, sustainable food offerings. The private grand opening event is on Saturday, June 22, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the El Corazon Senior Center/Green Oceanside Kitchen.

Debuting with a ribbon cutting, the event will feature the kitchen’s operator, O’side Kitchen Collaborative (OKC), cooking demonstrations, food tastings, education stations, live music, appearances from VIPs including the Oceanside City Council and more.

A state-of-the-art food recovery and preservation facility, the mission of the Green Oceanside Kitchen is to provide opportunity, programming and infrastructure to foster a sustainable food system in the region dedicated to eliminating waste and feeding the community.

WHAT: The Green Oceanside Kitchen Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2019

4:00 pm: Event Begins

4:30 pm: Cooking Demonstration

5:00 pm: Ribbon Cutting/Remarks from Oceanside City Council, City staff, and O’side Kitchen Collaborative staff

5:00 – 7:00 pm: Green Oceanside Kitchen Tours/Cooking Demonstrations/Tastings

WHERE: El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056

VISUALS:

Marcela Valladolid will be the MC for the event. Currently, Marcela is hosting HGTV’s “Best Baker in America”

Ribbon-cutting with appearances by Oceanside City Council, City staff, and O’side Kitchen Collaborative staff

Cooking demonstrations

Tour of Green Oceanside Kitchen

Educational stations with reps from Produce Good, San Diego Food System Alliance, Cyclops Farms, Mraz Family Farms, and Visit Oceanside

Live music

INTERVIEWS:

Colleen Foster, Environmental Officer, City of Oceanside

Vallie Gilley, CEO of O’side Kitchen Collaborative

Cari Dale, Water Utilities Director, City of Oceanside

Elected Officials

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The City of Oceanside has partnered with O’side Kitchen Collaborative (OKC) to recover agricultural surplus from local farms, growers and gleaning organizations and transform this produce into delicious cuisine and preserved products, nutritious meals for the food insecure and full-service “catering for a cause.” Community workshops and cooking classes will be offered at the facility to raise awareness about the issues and educate participants on solutions to food waste.

Supporting Oceanside’s commitment to zero waste, responsible resourcing and climate action management, the goal of the Green Oceanside Kitchen is to divert edible food from the landfill and help nourish and educate the community. With about 40% of food produced in the U.S. ending up in landfills, and one in five San Diegans facing food insecurity, OKC and the Green Oceanside Kitchen will work to address these issues and provide a solution for the region.