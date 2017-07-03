City of Oceanside Anniversary Fireworks Show





The July 4th Yankee Doodle Dinghy Parade will begin at 1:00pm in the Oceanside Harbor at the Oceanside Yacht Club and then continue on to the south end of the harbor. Anyone may decorate a patriotic dinghy 12 feet and under and enter in the parade. There is no entry fee, and trophies will be awarded. Those who are interested in participating may register at the Oceanside Yacht Club office before July 4th or at the skippers meeting at 10:00am on July 4th at the yacht club.

The MainStreet Office will be

CLOSED on Tuesday, July 4th .

The July 4th MainStreet Morning

Meeting has been canceled.