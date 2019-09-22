Loading...
City of Encinitas Small Business 102 Workshop Series

City of Encinitas & San Diego Law Library Small Business 102 Workshop Series. If you are a small business owner or considering opening a business of your own, please join us for a FREE two-hour workshop focusing on Accounting, Finance and Bookkeeping.

ACCOUNTING, FINANCING& BOOKKEEPING BASICS Featuring Presenters from theNorth San Diego Small Business Development Center at Mira Costa College on Tuesday September 24, 2019 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Plus Optional Networking from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Encinitas Community Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas,
Registration is required – No fees to attend﻿

REGISTER TODAY

North San Diego SBDC | 2075 Las Palmas Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011

