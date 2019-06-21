City of Encinitas Kicks Off Sunday Summer Concerts By The Sea

Encinitas, CA – Mark your calendar! The City of Encinitas free Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series returns to Moonlight Beach this July and August. Enjoy the kickoff concert on Sunday, July 7, 3-5pm with groovin’ old-school 70s and 80s rhythms from the band Cold Duck. The lineup also includes; Kings of 88 with classic piano rock on July 21, the Smokin’ Cobras with funky 60s and 70s tunes on August 4, and The Mighty Untouchables playing Top 40 hits on August 18. All showtimes are 3-5pm. Remember that glass, alcohol, smoking, Styrofoam containers and dogs are prohibited on Encinitas beaches. Call the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 760-633-2740 or visit www.encinitasparksandrec.com for additional information.