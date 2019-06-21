Encinitas, CA – Mark your calendar! The City of Encinitas free Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series returns to Moonlight Beach this July and August. Enjoy the kickoff concert on Sunday, July 7, 3-5pm with groovin’ old-school 70s and 80s rhythms from the band Cold Duck. The lineup also includes; Kings of 88 with classic piano rock on July 21, the Smokin’ Cobras with funky 60s and 70s tunes on August 4, and The Mighty Untouchables playing Top 40 hits on August 18. All showtimes are 3-5pm. Remember that glass, alcohol, smoking, Styrofoam containers and dogs are prohibited on Encinitas beaches. Call the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 760-633-2740 or visit www.encinitasparksandrec.com for additional information.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > City of Encinitas Kicks Off Sunday Summer Concerts By The Sea
City of Encinitas Kicks Off Sunday Summer Concerts By The Sea
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 11 hours ago on June 20, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: June 20, 2019 @ 11:14 pm
- Filed Under: North County
NEXT ARTICLE →
THE 10TH ANNUAL RED SHOE DAY FUNDRAISER BRINGS IN MORE THAN $250,000
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Oceanside Yacht Club Hosts Annual Regatta to Benefit The Elizabeth Hospice