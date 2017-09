Saturday, Sept. 9 , at Stagecoach Community Park at Enjoy movie-themed games and activities plus a free showing of LEGO Batman (rated PG) at the City of Carlsbad’s annual Family Movie Night, at Stagecoach Community Park at 3420 Camino de los Coches in Carlsbad.

The movie begins at dusk, and families are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to set up their blankets or low-back chairs to enjoy the fun activities before the movie begins. Wristbands will be available at the event for $5 and will provideunlimited access to the family fun zone that includes bounce houses, slides, crafts, games and activities.

Beverages, hot dogs, pizza, funnel cakes and ice cream will be available for purchase.

Park on the nearby surface streets and at the Stagecoach Community Center up the hill from the event. The event will be sponsored by Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry.

For more information contact Rachael Shay, City of Carlsbad special events supervisor, 760-434-2843 or rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov

