Saturday, Sept. 9 , at Stagecoach Community Park at Enjoy movie-themed games and activities plus a free showing of LEGO Batman (rated PG) at the City of Carlsbad’s annual Family Movie Night, at Stagecoach Community Park at 3420 Camino de los Coches in Carlsbad. The movie begins at dusk, and families are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to set up their blankets or low-back chairs to enjoy the fun activities before the movie begins. Wristbands will be available at the event for $5 and will provideunlimited access to the family fun zone that includes bounce houses, slides, crafts, games and activities. Beverages, hot dogs, pizza, funnel cakes and ice cream will be available for purchase. Park on the nearby surface streets and at the Stagecoach Community Center up the hill from the event. The event will be sponsored by Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry. For more information contact Rachael Shay, City of Carlsbad special events supervisor, 760-434-2843 or rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov Other Upcoming Events Splash Bash – Sept. 23 , 6 – 9 p.m. – Alga Norte Aquatic Center End the season with a splash! Try your hand on one of our three floating obstacles, test your balance on our Key Logs, or just do a cannonball from one of our diving boards! $8 per person, ages 3 and under are free. Enjoy dinner at the Dive in Grill open during the event. Menu includes made-to-order grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, shaved ice, ice cream and other tasty treats. More information Super Hero Obstacle Race – Oct. 1 , 8 – 11 a.m. – Alga Norte Community Park Adventure seeking families can dress up like super heroes and come out to the fourth annual Super Hero Obstacle Race. Parents and children will run together through a super hero themed 2K obstacle course while dressed in costumes. Defeat villains while leaping over tall buildings, crawling through toxic tunnels and navigating through 20 obstacles throughout the park, including mazes, slides, wrecking balls, tight ropes and more. Everyone is a winner and each participant will receive a free super hero cape, bib and finishing medal. The race will take approximately one hour to complete. This race encourages partnership and teamwork in a non-competitive environment. Siblings, caregivers, grandparents and friends can also participate in lieu of parents. Each participant must register. Cost is $25 per participant. Must be 4 years old or over to participate. More information