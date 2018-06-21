City of Carlsbad’s Aloha Plunge On Saturday, June 23

The City of Carlsbad’s Aloha Plunge will take place this year on Saturday, June 23 , at Alga Norte Aquatic Center. Enjoy fun, island themed pool games and activities. As the sun goes down, finish the night off with the movie, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Chipwrecked (rated G) on the giant outdoor movie screen.

Event begins at 5 p.m. and movie begins at dusk.

and movie begins at dusk. Tickets are $10 per person and kids ages 3 and under are free.

Register online or in person at Alga Norte Aquatic Center. Event usually sells out.

Pick up your wristbands in advance at Alga Norte Aquatic Center to avoid lines.

Enjoy dinner at the Dive In Grill, which is open during the event. No outside food or drinks are allowed.

Alga Norte Aquatic Center is located at 6565 Alicante Roadand is open seven days a week.

View other summer pool events at Alga Norte Aquatic Center.

For more information call 760-268-4777.