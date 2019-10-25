City of Carlsbad News & Events

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Leo Carrillo Ranch
On Nov. 2 celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park and experience the tranquil beauty of the Hacienda at night adorned with traditional decorations. Enjoy a special cultural adventure of sights, sounds, and tastes of this traditional Mexican holiday. During a candlelight tour, guests will have the first opportunity to view the ofrendas (alters) that will be on display at Leo Carrillo’s historic Hacienda.
The City of Carlsbad Police Department would like to partner with residents to ensure a safe and secure Halloween. Here are some tips: Plan ahead. Read more
- Plan a Halloween party instead of trick-or-treating—or attend a community event.
- Chose comfortable costumes and shoes that do not restrict movement
Input Sought for Community Block Grant Funding
The City of Carlsbad is looking for community input on how to use federal funds that assist low-income residents and communities. These funds called Community Development Block Grants are granted from the federal government and must be used for programs and services to assist low and moderate income earning Carlsbad residents.
Safer, Greener Police Cars
Over the last year, the Carlsbad Police Department has hired 24 new police officers, filling vacancies and adding full-time staff. To ensure their fleet meets the needs of the officers, the Carlsbad Police Department will replace 13 patrol cars and purchase nine additional ones for a total of 22 new police cars this fiscal year.
Budget Savings Put to Use
The City Council decided to put $9.1 million in savings from last year’s city budget into an “economic uncertainty” reserve fund so it can be set aside for a rainy day. The decision was part of a larger discussion about how to use a $16.3 million surplus from the fiscal year 2018-19 budget.
City Council Seeking Applicants for District 1 Vacancy
On Oct. 9, City Council Member Barbara Hamilton resigned her District 1 seat. District 1 covers the oldest part of Carlsbad, including the Village and Barrio. When a vacancy occurs, the City Council has 60 days to decide how to fill it, either by an appointment or a special election. On Oct. 22, the City Council decided to fill the vacancy by an appointment process. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 12 from residents interesting in fulfilling the term, which runs until November 2022.
