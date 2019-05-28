City of Carlsbad News

GIF Concerts in the Parks Bands Announced

The City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office has lined up a combination of new and innovative bands and returning favorites for the 2019 TGIF Concerts in the Parks series, which starts June 21. The free outdoor concert series run every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 16 at four different city parks throughout the city.

GIF Concerts in the Parks:

At a Glance

Below is the concert lineup, including parking and free shuttle information. Onsite parking is reserved for accessible parking and event staff. Off-site parking is available for each concert. Details are below. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of free chartered parking shuttles at Poinsettia, Calavera Hills and Alga Norte community parks. Shuttles run from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. and can accommodate attendees’ chairs, coolers and other gear.

Stagecoach Community Park – 3420 Camino de los Coches

Parking: La Costa Canyon High School, 1 Maverick Way, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3450 Camino de los Coches.

June 21: Safety Orange – A band of beach buddies, Safety Orange is keeping surf rock alive through originals and clever mashups of your favorite tunes.

June 28: Uptown Funk – Internationally touring Uptown Funk specializes in performing in the style of Bruno Mars complete with choreography to a multitude of international platinum hits.

July 5: Sully and the Souljahs – With multiple Grammy nominations and awards between them, Sully and the Souljahs play their very unique brand of R&B, funk soul and, believe it or not, reggae!



Poinsettia Community Park – 6600 Hidden Valley Road

Parking and free shuttle: North Coast Calvary Chapel, 1330 Poinsettia Lane.

July 12: Pop Vinyl – Pop Vinyl performs a nonstop playlist spanning five decades of upbeat, club-hoppin’ hits from Aretha Franklin and the Bee Gees to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

July 19: Urban Renewal Project – The LA-based sixteen-piece collective known as The Urban Renewal Project brings their live-band, hip-hop and jazz-funk aesthetic through infectious rap hooks, vibrant horn lines and a heavy dose of live drums.



Calavera Hills Community Park – 2997 Glasgow Drive

Parking and free shuttle: Sage Creek High School, 3900 Cannon Road

July 26: Rumba Y Soul – Rumba Y Soul’s salsa clásica will make your body move. This 10-piece band plays cumbia, merengue and bachata with music influences by artists Celia Cruz, Eddie and Charlie Palmieri and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

Aug. 2: Unsteady – Formed in Southern California, Unsteady blends ska and reggae with a dash of geek, lounge and funky soul with horns, organ, driving bass and drums.



Alga Norte Community Park – 6565 Alicante Road

Parking and free shuttle: 5815 El Camino Real

Aug. 9: Gene Evaro Jr. – Hailing from Joshua Tree, California, Gene Evaro Jr. mixes soul, folk, electronic and funk with the dexterity of Earth, Wind & Fire and retro fashions of Sly & The Family Stone. Evaro sings, plays and leads in a style that embodies Prince.

Aug. 16: 80z All Starz/Cassie B’s 90s Remix – It’s a duel of the decades. The 80z All-Stars are the premiere tribute act, and Cassie B’s 90s remix electrifies the stage. Sing your heart out to your favorite decade jams and come dressed in your best vintage look

.

Getting There – The concert field venues open at 4 p.m. – Pre-show entertainment begins at 5 p.m. – Concert headliners perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Attendees are welcome to bring refreshments from home or support local food vendors on-site.

Loading zones to drop off food and gear will be available and clearly marked.

Artists of all ages can take part in Family Open Studios at TGIF, a free, hands-on art activity tied into the theme of the evening’s entertainment.

Guests can buy opportunity drawing tickets from the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts, with prize packages and funds going to support future arts and cultural events in Carlsbad.

Do’s and Don’ts

For everyone’s safety, the following are not permitted at the concert:

o Pets

o Smoking and vaping

o Grills

o Skateboards

o Rollerblades, skates and bicycles

o Umbrellas once the entertainment has begun



More information about what to bring and what not to bring is available at www.carlsbadca.gov/tgif.

Now in its 34th year, TGIF Concerts in the Parks is a program of the City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office. The Carlsbad Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization, provides financial and other support for the concert series.

Since 1986, the Cultural Arts Office has worked to make arts and culture an integral and inspiring part of the community’s life through programs and services such as the William D. Cannon Art Gallery and Carlsbad Sculpture Garden, Front Row Fridays, Starring Artists, Foreign Film Fridays, Carlsbad Community Arts Grants and other activities. The Cultural Arts Office seeks to create connections among artists, cultural organizations, community groups, businesses, visitors and residents that sustain and promote a thriving, diverse and creative city.

For more information, contact Megan Gilby at 760-602-2081 or megan.gilby@carlsbadca.gov.



Celebrate National Trails Day on June 1 –

The City of Carlsbad will celebrate National Trails Day with an educational hike at Lake Calavera Preserve on Saturday, June 1, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails.

Read more



