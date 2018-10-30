City of Carlsbad News
By Editor / October 30, 2018 /
|Carlsbad to Provide Lifeguard Services on North Beach
|
The City of Carlsbad will provide lifeguard services on a previously unguarded stretch of beach in the city’s north. The new program was created in response to increased usage and calls for service in the three-quarter-mile area from Oak Avenue to the city’s northern border.
Read more
|Epic Tween Night at Pine, 11/3
|
The City of Carlsbad presents Epic Tween Night at Pine on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Pine Avenue Community Center at 3209 Harding Street. The event is geared for middle school aged kids and no ID is required. Parents can drop off kids, ages 10 to 14, for a fun-filled night of age-appropriate activities.
|Mail Ballot Drop Off at Library 10/29 to 11/6
|
Carlsbad City Library
and Georgina Cole Library
will serve as mail ballot drop-off locations starting Monday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 6. Ballots must be dropped off inside the libraries at the Registrar of Voters table. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m
|Celebrate Dia de los Muertos, 10/28
|
On Sunday, Oct. 28, the City of Carlsbad’s Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of Dia de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates, remembers and honors those who have departed.
|
The City of Carlsbad Police Department reminds residents to follow these tips for a safe Halloween. Plan a Halloween party instead of trick-or-treating or attend a community event. Chose comfortable costumes and shoes that do not restrict movement. Avoid dark colored costumes. Use makeup rather than a mask.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!