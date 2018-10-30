City of Carlsbad News

Carlsbad City Library and Georgina Cole Library will serve as mail ballot drop-off locations starting Monday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 6. Ballots must be dropped off inside the libraries at the Registrar of Voters table. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m Read more