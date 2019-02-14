City of Carlsbad – February Cultural Arts News and Events

Front Row Fridays Presents the OC British Invaders Enjoy a little nostalgia at our February Flashback Weekend. The OC British Invaders will be here to perform music from all the great English groups of the 1960s. Dressed in their best black Nehru suits, playing vintage instruments, the four-member band plays it all: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits and more. Come celebrate the British Invasion in retro style! Come early and tour the Cannon Gallery and the Aloha Shirt exhibit, open late until 7 p.m. Carlsbad City Library keeps the February Flashback Weekend going on Feb. 9 with a special Author Talk featuring Beatles expert Chuck Gunderson. Find out more here Who: All ages When: Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Where: Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Free More info Starring Artists Kicks Off 2019 with the Langston Hughes Project Journey through the minds of performing artists with the second season of Starring Artists: Pulling Back the Curtain. Host Nina Garin, Arts Calendar Editor and Producer at KPBS, guides lively discussions to help you gain insight into what makes artists tick, followed by a special performance. In honor of Black History Month, we are hosting Ron McCurdy’s Langston Hughes Project. This multimedia concert performance of Langston Hughes’s kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite, “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz” is Hughes’ homage in verse and music to the struggle for artistic and social freedom at home and abroad in the early 1960s. This performance is a joyous multimedia celebration of this masterwork, in music, spoken word and visuals, performed by the impressively versatile Dr. Ron McCurdy and his talented group of musicians who make heads bob, fingers snap and feet tap throughout. Who: All ages When: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Where: Schulman Auditorium, Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Free More info Art of the Aloha Shirt Now Open at William D. Cannon Art Gallery Dreaming of coconuts and palm trees? Hula over to Cannon Art Gallery this month. We are proud to host the California premier of Art of the Aloha Shirt: Keoni of Hawaii, 1938-51, a new traveling exhibition all about the Aloha shirt. This exhibition which features sixty objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements and vintage shirts tells the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs, in an industry that has left an indelible mark on fashion in the U.S. and the world. Mark your calendars for a special Family Open Studios on March 2 at 11 a.m. at the Gallery. After touring the exhibit with your family, our staff will help you create a work of art sure to fill your heart with Aloha. Participation and work materials are free. Family Open Studios is generously funded by Carlsbad Friends of the Arts Who: All ages When: Through March 16 Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Free More info The Ron Tatro Exhibit is Open at the Carlsbad Sculpture Garden The works of internationally renowned and self-taught sculptor, Ron Tatro are now on display at the Carlsbad Sculpture Garden. With a collage-like quality, each piece of Tatro’s metal welded sculptures is shaped into geometric forms and manipulated with other pieces to create a dynamic three-dimensional space. A trained painter, Tatro uses color to provide a vibrant element to each work. Who: All ages When: Through August 2019 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Carlsbad Sculpture Garden, 2955 Elmwood St. Admission: Free More info February is San Diego Museum Month Carlsbad City Library is excited to partner with the San Diego Museum Council on Museum Month this February. Pick up a Museum Month discount pass at any of our three library locations this month-it offers half-price admission for up to four people at more than 40 museums, cultural attractions and historic sites in San Diego County from Feb. 1-28.