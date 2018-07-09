City of Carlsbad – Citizens of the Year, Cool Zones, Splash Bash and More News

|
Citizens of the Year Announced
|
Longtime Carlsbad volunteers Susan Gutierrez, Germán Gutierrez and Bob Nielsen have been named Carlsbad Citizens of the Year. The annual award recognizes community members who have dedicated themselves to improving Carlsbad through outstanding service.
|
|Take Survey on New Civic Center
|
The City of Carlsbad wants to know what community members would like to see in a new city hall and civic center, which the city has been saving up for and will be ready to start building in 2023.
|
|Historic Preservation Commission Vacancies
|
The City of Carlsbad is seeking residents interested in filling two unscheduled vacancies on the City of Carlsbad Historic Preservation Commission to complete an unexpired term through April 2021. The application for these volunteer positions is available on the city’s website or in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by noon on July 13.
|
|Village and Barrio Master Plan Hearing, 7/10
|
At their July 10 meeting, the City Council will consider approval of the Village and Barrio Master Plan and the public will have an opportunity to share input. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and take place at City Hall in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive.
|
|Beat the Heat in a “Cool Zone”
|
With this week’s heat, safety officials remind residents to take advantage of a cool zone, free, air conditioned public gathering places. The city’s cool zones help residents, especially those most vulnerable to heat related ailments, to keep cool and save energy costs. On hot days go to an official Cool Zone site or one of the three City of Carlsbad library facilities which offer air-conditioned spaces with comfortable seating.
|
|Splash Bash at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, 7/14
|
The City of Carlsbad will offer a series of family-friendly summer events at the Alga Norte Aquatic Center beginning July 14.
July 14, 6-9 p.m.
Enjoy a mid-simmer splash bash! Try your hand on the floating obstacles, test your balance on the Key Logs, or just do a cannonball from one of the diving boards!
|
|Tickets on Sale for Fiesta at the Rancho, 8/17
|
Enjoy the warm hospitality at Leo Carrillo Ranch with a fiesta fundraiser to support the 4th grade California History & Art Program on Aug 17. Guests will be treated like stars as they enjoy an evening with cocktails and culinary treats set amidst the tranquil beauty of Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park.
|
|Night Work Planned for Poinsettia Station Improvements Project
|
Intermittent night work is scheduled to take place at Poinsettia Station in the City of Carlsbad during the weeks of July 9 and 16 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The night work is required for construction crews to install a sewer bypass line near the northwestern end of the station platform and a temporary utility bypass for the construction of the westerly platform.