City of Oceanside Public Workshops Scheduled

CITY OF OCEANSIDE MASTER PLAN OF PARKS AND RECREATION UPDATE:

FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 27…

On November 15, 2017, the Oceanside City Council authorized an update to the Master Plan of Parks and Recreation. The update is necessary for continual guidance of park and recreational facility capital improvements within the existing park inventory. The Master Plan Update will assess the City’s current built-out park inventory, identify opportunities to maximize the facilities and continue to meet the recreational needs of Oceanside residents within this park system.

Community engagement will occur through a series of three public workshops, pop-up outreach at City events, and through a survey. The first public workshop is scheduled for February 27, 2018 at the Country Club Senior Center located at 455 Country Club Lane in Oceanside from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Two additional workshops will be held in late March and April.

A webpage for the Master Plan Update has been established where stakeholders can learn more about the Master Plan process, access surveys as they are implemented, and find outreach materials for upcoming events: http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ns/parks/parksmasterplan.asp. Stakeholders may also access information from the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2022773131324351/. Stakeholders are encouraged to visit the webpage and Facebook page regularly to learn about upcoming outreach activities.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15, 2018

Draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) & Energy And Climate Action Element of General Plan (ECAP)

The City of Oceanside will host a public workshop on a draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) and a draft policy framework for the Energy and Climate Action Element (ECAP) on March 15 in the City Council Chambers at Oceanside City Hall, 300 N. Coast Highway.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an open house offering participants an opportunity to interact with members of the project team, who will share infographics on local sources of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, proposed GHG emissions reduction measures, proposed ECAP goals and policies, and personal choices stakeholders can make to reduce their individual carbon footprint.

At 6:30 p.m., the project team will deliver a whole-group presentation and field questions and comments from participants. Public input collected at the workshop will contribute to the refinement of both the CAP and the ECAP policy framework.

At least a week in advance of the workshop, the draft Cap and Draft ECAP will be posted to the project webpage at the following link (http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/gpu/).

Should you have questions about the project, or if you are unable to attend the workshop but want to provide comment, please contact Principal Planner Russ Cunningham at rcunningham@ci.oceanside.ca.us or (760) 435-3525.