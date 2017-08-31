HOOP IT UP AT OPEN GYM IN OCEANSIDE

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation invites you to get off the couch and “Hoop It Up!” The City of Oceanside offers several Open Gym times for everyone to enjoy. Make new friends and stay in shape while enjoying the sport of basketball!

Open Gym for youth: Mondays & Wednesdays at Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 North River Road, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. $1 per child, $1.50 for parent/chaperone.

Mondays & Wednesdays at Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 North River Road, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. $1 per child, $1.50 for parent/chaperone. Open Gym for all ages: Saturday nights at Melba Bishop Recreation Center from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Free!

Saturday nights at Melba Bishop Recreation Center from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Free! Open Gym for all ages : Monday – Friday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Junior Seau Beach Community Center located at 300 North The Strand. $3 for Oceanside residents.

: Monday – Friday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Junior Seau Beach Community Center located at 300 North The Strand. $3 for Oceanside residents. Open Gym for teens: Saturday nights at Melba Bishop Recreation Center from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Free!

Saturday nights at Melba Bishop Recreation Center from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Free! Open Gym for adults: Monday/Wednesday/Friday at Melba Bishop Recreation Center from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. $3 for residents.

Non-residents are welcome to join the fun at slightly higher admission fees. For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit

www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

FINAL SUMMER CONCERT IN THE PARK SEPTEMBER 8

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation and the Friends of Oceanside Parks announces the final free summer concert on Friday, September 8 at the South Oceanside Elementary School field, located at 1806 S. Horne Street. Come enjoy the local band, “The Steamers” perform rock ‘n roll that the whole family can enjoy. Music and food vendors begin at 5:00 p.m. Bring a blanket or beach chair. No umbrellas, please. Dogs are allowed, but must be on a six-foot leash. Come and celebrate the end of summer!

