City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Scheduled Events

Senior Citizen Fall Fest and Movie Wednesday, October 25 … The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division will host a senior citizen Fall Fest featuring a viewing of the movie “Blazing Saddles” at the Country Club Senior Center on Wednesday, October 25. There will also be line dancing, trivia, live music and prizes! The Country Club Senior Center is located at 455 Country Club Lane.

The schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m. – Festivities and music

11:15 a.m. – Fall Fest lunch

12 noon – Movie and snacks

The cost is only $3 per person. Come out and socialize with your fellow seniors. Bring a friend or make news ones!

For questions about additional Parks and Recreation programs such as swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps, and surf camps, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

HAUNTING TALES ON AN OCTOBER EVENING FOR ADULTS

Join professional storyteller Marilyn McPhie for spooky tales from Massachusetts, Medieval Italy, the backwoods of the American South and San Diego on Monday, October 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Foundation Room, 330 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. Enjoy Halloween stories, be entertained and get some treats!

Marilyn McPhie has been telling stories professionally since 1985 and has performed for groups from preschool to adult, across the United States and beyond. She has told stories for assemblies, classes and festivals, has lectured for colleges and universities and has performed for schools, libraries, museums, civic and church groups, and corporate and private gatherings. She has a degree in English and French literature, is president of the Storytellers of San Diego and the Pacific Region Director of the National Storytelling Network.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Oceanside’s Winter Ball – Senior Citizen Dance…. Dust off your dancing shoes! The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Winter Ball on Sunday, December 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Junior Seau Beach Community Center at 300 N. The Strand in Oceanside. Live entertainment will feature “The Encores.” Dinner catered by Fairwinds/Ivey Ranch and beverages will be provided. Admission is $15 per person and tickets may be purchased at both the El Corazon Senior Center (3302 Senior Center Drive) and the Country Club Senior Center (455 Country Club Lane).

This wonderful event sells out every year — get your tickets today! For more info about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

Heritage Park Fall Festival & Chili Cook Off NOVEMBER 4 … The Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook Off on Saturday, November 4 from 12 noon – 4:00 p.m. (chili from 12 noon-2:00 p.m). The event is free and will include music, food and vendor booths. The chili tasting is $5 per person. This an annual fundraising event assists the Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation, so they can continue to support future community events, such as summer concerts, movies in the parks and more.

The North County Model Railroad Society will be open for viewing as well as the “Trains For Kids” room.

Heritage Park is located at 220 Peyri Road in Oceanside. For more info about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or visit us on Facebook at “Friends of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”